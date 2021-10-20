With years in a job comes knowledge. And familiarity. And information that can’t be duplicated, no matter how meticulous the files. When someone in your office, school business has 20-plus years on the job, they know the ins and outs of the workplace. And that’s valuable.
Those longtime employees - the ones who’ve served 20, 30, 40 or more years – are the focus of this year’s Times Citizen special Working Women section, which publishes today. Each year, for more than 20 years, the Times Citizen has published this special section every fall. And each time, we choose a theme. This year’s theme is “Tried & True.” In those 24 pages, you’ll find 12 stories about women in Hardin County who’ve spent decades in their jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.