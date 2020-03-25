The last week has felt to many of us like it must have been at least a month long. School was canceled, restaurants were closed, stores ran short on in-demand supplies. And the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa has grown - with warnings from government leaders and public health professionals that it will continue to grow.
That’s a lot. For us. For you. For our friends, family and neighbors. If this virus has done anything good, it’s united us - not just in Hardin County or Iowa, but around the world - in a battle against a common invisible enemy.
