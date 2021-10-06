Opinions about the media – as with most things in America these days – are divided.
Fewer than 50 percent of Americans say they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the media. And when those Gallup poll results are divided out by political party the data are even more sobering: only 10 percent of Republicans trust the media. While much of that distrust is reserved for national and regional outlets like The New York Times, CNN and even The Des Moines Register, that doesn’t mean the Iowa Falls Times Citizen is immune. We see criticism of our work and questions about our motivations in letters to the editor on this page and comments on our Facebook page and website. Some readers think we’re focusing too much on the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines, while others cheer us on to keep up the reporting. Many readers still support us, others wish we’d go away.
