It seems like lately we’ve been inundated with stories of people helping others. Maybe it’s because it’s November and Thanksgiving’s nearly upon us. Maybe it’s because we’ve grown weary of the fights we’re seeing in national politics. Maybe it’s just because this is who we are. Whatever the reason, it gives us hope and makes us proud to call the Iowa River Greenbelt home.
Today’s paper includes our special fall harvest section. The cover story tells of the effort by dozens of volunteers last month to harvest the soybeans that were planted by Kevin Barz before he and his wife were killed in a car crash this past summer. Kevin’s daughter, Taryn Barz, moved home after her dad and stepmom’s death to take care of management of their farm and estate. She found help from Kevin’s friends, who pitched in to finish the harvest. We see these stories just about every year, but they never cease to impress us with the generosity of so many people – some of whom never even met the Barzes – to help a grieving family.
