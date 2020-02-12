If you read and listened to only national media in the last week, you’d think Iowans were incapable of even the simplest tasks. The delayed release of the results of last week’s Iowa Democratic Caucus resulted in a flood of headlines that described the nominating contest as everything from a “fiasco” and “disgrace,” to a “comedy of errors.” But for those who attended the caucuses — especially those in Hardin County — such descriptions aren’t just insulting, they’re inaccurate.
With the benefit of hindsight, we can say mistakes were made. The caucus results reporting app should have been better engineered, it should have been tested, and volunteers should have had training before being told to use it. Not to mention, the entire process would have benefited from the Iowa Democratic Party not promising that results would be released that night. The Democratic caucuses are confusing enough without expecting 1,700 precincts to complete candidate preference alignments – twice! – and report the results of those alignments within a couple of hours. Especially considering some precincts drew hundreds of voters, each of whom had to be checked in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.