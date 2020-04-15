Many of the issues that occupy the time and attention of our communities and our leaders today are tied to population. Our cities buy land, the county signs development agreements, they improve roads and committees build trails and improve playgrounds. All of it is done with the hope that those efforts will keep people living in our rural area, or will make it attractive enough to draw new residents.
But why does that matter? Because almost everything is tied to population. As is reported on the front page of today’s Times Citizen, some funding – road use tax, for example – is tied directly to the number of people living in a community. But there are other implications too. Fewer people in a town means there are probably fewer occupied houses, which means a smaller tax base for the city, county and school districts to draw from. That can pinch local budgets, and result in the reduction or outright elimination of services we’ve come to expect.
