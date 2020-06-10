It took two years of phone calls, emails, public meetings, discussions with lawyers and site visits, but finally work will begin on repairing the damage that was done to an Iowa Falls hillside during construction of a state communications tower.
Last week the Iowa Falls City Council approved an agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc., that lays out the parameters of the repair work. It will include the construction of an access road to the tower, planting of trees and native grasses, and four years of maintenance. The communications company will also reimburse the city and an adjoining private landowner for all expenses incurred as a result of the construction and the ensuing two years of negotiations.
