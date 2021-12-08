We’re loathe to recall memories of this time last year, when COVID-19 cases were surging, no one had been vaccinated and many of us were isolated at home. But it turns out not everything that happened in 2020 is worth forgetting.
This week – and for the next week and a half – Santa Claus will return to Iowa Falls and Alden. We’re not talking about his Saturday office hours at the Met Theatre in the Scenic City, or his visits to Eldora and Ackley. No, we’re talking about his tour of neighborhoods in Iowa Falls and Alden. He first took his show on the road last year. Iowans weren’t able to gather inside around the big guy, so Santa decided to go to them. With help from Reliable1, he planned a route and cruised the streets, stopping to visit with kids right outside their homes. It was a nice way to brighten the holidays at a time when we needed it most.
