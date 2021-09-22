We were pleased (and maybe even a little surprised) to see the lengthy list of Hardin County residents who turned in nomination papers to run for city councils and school boards this fall.
A month ago we used this space – as we often do – to encourage readers to consider a run for office. In that editorial, we wrote, “Our great hope is that when we sit down to fill out our ballot, we find a full list of people who have considered their options and decided they’re willing to serve.” And that’s exactly what many of us will find on Nov. 2 (or earlier, if we choose to vote absentee). Of the 33 races being overseen by the Hardin County Auditor’s Office this fall – that includes mayoral, city council, school board and, in Iowa Falls, parks and hospital boards – 12 are contested, meaning there are more candidates running than there are seats. And of the remaining races, eight have candidates who are running unopposed, but who will be new faces if they’re elected. It’s a great thing to see new people stepping up to try their hand at public service, as well as incumbents willing to continue to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.