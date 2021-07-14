The last thing we want to come here to talk with you about today is the coronavirus pandemic. For more than a year, it dominated the news and our lives. It dictated our movements, our work schedule and practices, and how – or even whether – our children attended school. It affected incomes, work status, and our health. We – like you – have had enough of it.
But this month has brought several changes to the pandemic and our response to it. First is the state’s shift from real-time reporting of COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations, to weekly reports. And later this summer the Iowa Department of Public Health will decommission its coronavirus website and switch to weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases. It’s not a surprise that the website is on its way out. As vaccine availability expanded this spring, we saw case reports and hospitalizations decrease. What’s troubling is that last week – ironically, coinciding with the news that the website would be less frequently updated – was the revelation from Hardin County public health officials that the numbers being reported on the state website don’t coincide with what they’re seeing. The Times Citizen newsroom reported on Monday that while the state appeared to have added nine new cases of the disease last week, local health officials had not received reports of new cases.
