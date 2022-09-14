“Seeds for Success” is designed to promote charitable giving and encourage nonprofit organizations and individuals in Hardin County to include endowment building as part of their long-term funding strategies and sustainability. Through this program, twenty $1,000 Seeds for Success grants are available for a one-time gift (per family/person) of $10,000 or more given to a new or established permanent endowed, non-endowed, and scholarship fund with HCCEF.
Guidelines: Twenty $1,000 Seeds for Success grants are available for a one-time gift (per family/person) of $10,000 or more per calendar year given to a new or established permanent endowed, non-endowed, and scholarship fund with HCCEF.
