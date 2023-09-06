As the leaves begin to turn and the air gains a hint of crispness, September brings more than just a change in seasons. It marks the beginning of the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Library’s Library Card Sign-Up Month, a celebration that encourages individuals of all ages to discover the treasures held within the walls of their local libraries. The timeless charm of libraries remains as a sanctuary for learning, entertainment, and connection.
A library card is more than just a piece of plastic; it's a passport that grants entry into unlimited experiences. This year’s national theme for Library Card Sign-Up Month is “A Library Card is Elemental”. Like the periodic chart, our library contains a variety of amazing elements. Some are well known to our patrons, such as bestselling books and newly released movies and series on DVD, but others are hidden gems. Your library card is the key to unlocking every element of the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.