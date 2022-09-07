As we welcome the start of the fall season in the Greenbelt, The Robert W. Barlow Memorial Library will be celebrating libraries during September with Library Card Sign-Up Month. All throughout the year, public librarians and staff assist patrons with saving hundreds of dollars by providing free educational and entertainment materials and services. From free access to programs and activities, educational databases, virtual homework help, and technology assistance, a library card is one of the most cost-effective tools in your wallet.
The library’s mission is to engage, inspire, educate and unite everyone in our diverse community. We are here to help you learn, work, and be entertained through all of our resources: books, movies, music, and now our expanded Library of Things collection. These non-traditional items can be checked out and used at home or on the go to help you connect to library resources and the world around you.
