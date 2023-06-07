A while back I went to a conference on tourism in the city of Earlham, Iowa, (the H is silent). Now when I say Earlham, I add a lifting of my arms, a kick of my leg and give a whoo-hoo. It is something that someone did at an Earlham celebratory Chamber event, and it stuck, even for us out of towners!
The reason behind going to this conference was to develop and enhance the presentation of a museum and/or historical buildings within a community and how to create a memorable experience. The one thing I learned was it doesn’t matter the size of your community, but what you can add to make a memorable experience.
