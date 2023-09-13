During the date span of 09/06/23 – 09/12/23, ECC & MCC have been included and involved in the IVCCD Presidential search.
For us joining the meet and greet breakfasts and/or the open forums, it has been a few hours of learning, asking questions, and listening. However, I think it is important to understand how these 3 candidates were selected. First, anyone who wanted the opportunity to be a part of the search committee was able to send an email of interest. From that point several were chosen to be part of this important committee. Dr. Larry Ebbers, ISU Professor lead the committee as the President Search Consultant. This process, from my understanding, is not one to be taken lightly and is quite involved, as it should be for this position. After working through Dr. Ebbers’s process, the committee came to their final 3 candidates. At the time of this column, I have no idea who will be the chosen candidate.
