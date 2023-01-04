Since the inception of the Ellsworth College Foundation, the fundamental scope was and still is to provide financial support to our Ellsworth Community College students through scholarships.
As of Jan. 1, 2023, we proudly hold 153 endowed scholarships benefiting more than 260 students and award several annually funded scholarships as well. The average scholarship awarded to our students is $890.00. The recognition for these scholarships goes to those families, individuals and businesses that have a heart for giving, the desire to pay it forward and ability to financially offer that opportunity to pursue an education that will lead to future success.
