As I was thinking of this week’s column, it dawned on me this probably should have been my first column.
My name is Gwen Groen. What about me do I think would be interesting for you to read? Well… Allow me to share my life’s precious gifts. I have a wonderful husband, Butch, who is a very patient man with me and my many shortfalls. I fell in love with his laugh. The fact that he was a handsome cross of Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford didn’t hurt! I have 4 bonus stepchildren who have blessed our life with 15 grandchildren and 19, and soon to be 20 greats! My siblings (sister and brother) live in New Mexico and Washington State accordingly. Although our parents are gone, my siblings and I are as close as if we lived next door to one another. I have the best Labradoodle ever named Clay Matthews and he gets all the attention. Yes, we are Green Bay fans. I am very active in my church and thankful to have a wonderful church family. My friends, although may not be many, are solid and accept me, my flaws and love me anyway!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.