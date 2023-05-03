The year the Ellsworth College Foundation was created as a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation to facilitate acceptance of donations for construction of a new building to replace Main Hall was 1958. Over time, the Foundation conducted several successful capital campaigns and supports an extensive scholarship program and the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs.
Although I don’t really feel as though we a “business”. Having this foundation exist for 65 years means that we’ve done more things right than wrong. However, I would say, we’ve learned more from our mistakes than we have from our successes. I’ve read files upon files and pages upon pages of materials from the Foundation Director’s that preceded me. What I have found is we have to be open to change. Staying in the “because it’s always been that way” will keep us in the past. We aren’t making drastic changes, but Kristie and I are consistently looking at how we can improve. What can we do to keep our donors, alumni, peers, and community engaged. Do we always succeed, no, but I have never been one to get discourage with failure. I want to hear constructive criticism and offers to improve. If we don’t hear these thoughts, we cannot move forward, and we will gain nothing if we don’t try something. I don’t consider myself to be competitive, but I do feel if I’m coming in second, I’m not working hard enough, not listening enough and not forward thinking enough.
