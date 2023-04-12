I while back I received a call from Mrs. Maxine Cassill, asking if I would come over and visit with her. She had some things of her late husband, Clyde Cassill that she wanted to show me. I, of course was thrilled to visit with Maxine and knowing her husband had been enrolled in the “Ellsworth Airforce” aviation training, I was certain she had items from his Ellsworth days.
For those that may not be aware, in 1940 the Civil Aeronautics Authority contacted Ellsworth College to offer flight training. Clyde, along with several other young men, Joe Gomer to be the most notable, enrolled into the “Ellsworth Airforce” training. This training took place in a pasture outside of Iowa Falls.
