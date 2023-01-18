Alumni pride. Webster Dictionary tells us that “alumni” is a person who has attended or had graduated from a particular school, college or university. It also tells us that “pride” is the quality or state of being proud.
Throughout my time as Ellsworth College Foundation Director, I’ve had the absolute privilege of meeting in-person 100’s of alumni, and well over 2,000 email, phone, or mail interactions. Some face-to-face meetings are intentional; however, many have been by chance initiated by my ECC clothing. Any interactions with ECC alumni have confirmed the pride each one has for their time spent at Ellsworth. I’ve had many tell me “Ellsworth saved my life”, “Ellsworth was the best time of my life”, “Ellsworth gave me the time, support and ability to mature before I stepped into a large university”. “Ellsworth was the perfect stepping stone for me to succeed” and of course, the love stories of those who met their spouses at ECC. Each story continues to be very personal and very meaningful.
