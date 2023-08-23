Each morning I wake and read my daily devotion from Words of Hope. It’s a wonderful way for me to start each day. Even better, one of my dearest friends writes for this publication several times a year. A recent reading was written by a gentleman who had went on a mission trip to Uganda. He stated the group/team was set out for a long journey through a remote area. They were running behind and he was focused on getting his to-do list checked off, getting the journey started and trying to get everyone organized. He obviously appeared to be quite stressed when one of his journeymen said, “you Americans have the watch, but we Ugandans have the time” and proceeded with the Ugandans pre-journey routine, which began with song, a long time of prayer, and would end with a song to send them on their way.
My favorite movie of all time is "Eat, Pray, Love." In that movie there is also conversation regarding American’s and our lack of valuing time and working too hard. It goes on to say, Americans know entertainment, but don’t know pleasure. “Americans…you work too hard, and you get burnt out”. We (Americans) must be told we earned something. Whereas Italians don’t need to be told. They hear “You deserve a break today” and they reply, “Yeah, I know”.
