Allow me to introduce to you Friends of the Pat Clark Art Collection (PCAC). This is a unique entity within the Foundation; however, one that we are proud to hold! The Friends of the PCAC has a board/committee of individuals from Iowa Falls. Kristie Nevenhoven, Foundation Executive Assistant also manages the art collection. She has the collection categorized, maintains the care and safety of the art and is responsible for placing the art in the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building, 502 Rocksylvania, Iowa Falls. The art is rotated four times a year and the PCAC committee host a reception (free to public) to showcase different art pieces.
Pat Clark, an Iowa Falls native traveled the world in conjunction with her employment. Throughout her travels, she purchased art and was given art from artists she met. Each piece has a story from Pat attached to it. We currently hold well over 300 art pieces with an appraised value of approximately $500,000.00. The art that is not on display is held in a light, temperature and humidity-controlled space to maintain the authenticity of the art. You will find art pieces at Nissly & Nissly, ECC Campus, MCC Campus and Carnegie-Ellsworth Building. The pieces held within these buildings are carefully placed to ensure minimal light exposure and a balanced environment.
