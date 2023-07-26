Meeting alumni and listening to their memories of their time spent at ECC:
In June, I had several alumni that were back in the area and wanted to step back on the grounds that made such an impact on their lives. One gentleman spoke highly of Duane Lloyd. He said there was not one student that Duane did not know and did not miss an opportunity to visit with them. He is certain Duane knew each student’s name. Another was a football player from the 1979 Coca-Cola Bowl Championship team. It is hard to put on paper of what I saw on each of their faces when they spoke of their ECC or EJC memories. How they expressed their gratitude for our small, but personal community college and the made the difference in their lives.
