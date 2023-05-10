I graduated high school in 19XX. We lived directly across the street from my high school. I remember my graduation day like it happened yesterday. I dressed in my cap and gown at home ready to walk out the door. Feeling well prepared, excited, and a bit nervous, I stepped out the door and like walking into a brick wall, it hit me….what do I do now!! Four years of high school all boiled down to this moment, and I had no idea what I was going to do with my life.
True confession #1, I was not a good student. I was a great classmate, but in the classroom, I had very little interest. Today, it makes me sad and if I could turn back time, this would be an area of change.
