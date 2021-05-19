It is a lazy Sunday morning and I am drinking coffee on the front porch watching the Iowa flow lazily along River Road. Walkers wave as they pass and classic cars cruise slowly to take in the scenery. I’ve come to love this quiet, unique neighborhood. When the city turned its eyes to our road, I hoped it was to preserve the peaceful beauty the whole community enjoys. I hadn’t envisioned the plan to include tearing up the neighborhood to place a high-traffic, high-end housing development in our backyards. Considering how special this road is, I wondered, what gives?
Like most transplants to the Iowa Falls area, I found a job first and a home second. As an educated professional, one of the better-paying jobs in a small rural community is teaching. With my salary in mind, I went house hunting. I was pleasantly surprised by all the vacant houses, around 12 percent, but shocked at some of the price tags. Median house value is under $100,000 and, frankly, a bit more work than I was ready for. Alternatively, there were a few houses over $300,000, well out of my and most residents’ (92 percent) price range.
