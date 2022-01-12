In the late 1970s, my band would play at a local bar every New Year’s Eve to avoid highway driving. New Year’s Eve 1977 was no different. What was different, three friends and I were leaving for a two-week Hawaii vacation the next day. We ushered in the New Year, then at 1 a.m. we tore down our equipment and loaded it into our van only to discover that a blizzard had dumped over a foot of snow and high winds were causing large drifts.
Three of us were staying at a house in Twin Hills that night and the fourth lived about a half-mile away on River Road. The driveway, which was about 40 yards long, was drifted shut and we had to park the van just off the road. I spent the night calling the Des Moines airport every hour to see when the airport would reopen. At 6 a.m. they announced the airport was open but all flights before 9 a.m. had been canceled, except for the 8:50 flight to Denver. Luckily ours was the 8:50 flight to Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.