Lately I’ve been feeling a bit down, struggling to understand the state of our world. I could provide specific examples, but it’s unnecessary. You’re living through this confusing time, just as I am. I can say that I get angry while also feeling helpless and that I sometimes feel lost in the familiar place I call home.
The country we live in gives us the right to say how we feel and share it with the world. It is a blessed right we own as U.S. citizens. However, today, partisan opinions are ruthlessly flung out onto the sidewalk, into our communities and our homes. More than ever, partisan opinions seem to command obedience. We all feel it. It’s remarkable that today, in the United States of America, individuals who support a view outside the “mainstream” are told that they are intolerant, ignorant or uncaring.
