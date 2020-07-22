By now, everyone has seen the news headlines about the challenges schools are facing in preparing to return to school next month. How will students and staff be kept safe? Should face masks be worn? How will parents manage the logistics of virtual learning?
As I begin my 30th year in education, I have never participated in such a complex and continually evolving situation. As someone who has been meeting with 40-50 area superintendents weekly since mid March, I can tell you that most of our meetings have felt much like a scene from the Tom Hanks movie, “Apollo 13”. Every possible idea is being considered and school leaders are relentlessly sharing strategies and resources. There simply are no easy answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.