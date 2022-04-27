We are ready to hang the new wren houses and I’m so excited because they are now sparrow proof. Yes, sparrow proof! The small entryway has been fortified with steel washers to the same size of a wren’s slight, little frame. Only an anorexic sparrow would be able to storm their domicile.
No more evictions or avian massacres will happen on our watch. I am so proud to have accomplished this and can’t wait to see the new wren families back to our yard.
