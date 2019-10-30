It’s finally fall and I am beside myself with joy. This really has to be what I live for every year, it’s just so wonderful for me to smell the scents that fall brings straight from my childhood. No one, but no one, could cook like my amazing mother. Her dinner parties were excellent, her decorating was beyond the ordinary and her humor was infectious.
I think my mother was the hostess with the mostess. I think back and remember the guests would be arriving as my brother and I (who were supposed to be in bed) hid behind Dad’s easy chair watching all the festivities. Mom’s dinners were at least nine courses, I don’t know how these people were able to consume it all. It would end with a homemade creamy Italian dessert that looked like something from Emeril’s kitchen. Mom would serve it all as she passed through the kitchen swinging door, my brother and I would watch as she cleared the table and fill it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.