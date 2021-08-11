When I hit 50, I was intent on slowing time down. First, I thought I’d never see that age, (it seemed like a futuristic event very far away). My face was OK but gravity was starting to wreak havoc on the rest of me, if you know what I mean.
It was no better at the doctor’s office. This age seemed to attract certain healthcare procedures and tests that were needed. Enter: pneumococcal vaccinations, shingles shots, yearly mammograms . . . you know, fun stuff.
