I was reading a short story earlier this year. The writer was saying how appalled she was when she found a family of worms while working in her garden. She said she is really afraid of worms because they don’t announce themselves. They make no noise, they just suddenly appear and scare the bejabbers out of her. I had to laugh because “worm fear” has never kept me up nights!
The more I thought on this, the more I came to a conclusion, and of course wanted to share it with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.