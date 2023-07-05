The wrens are back; what a sight to see! The tiny male is constantly at the birdhouse entrance feeding his Guinevere. It makes my heart glad to see this and I actually feel honored to be privy to their story.
We've created a safe haven for these tiny creatures and now both houses are occupied, just when we thought they would remain vacant this year.
