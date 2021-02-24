Spring is just around the corner. How do I know this, you ask? My china cabinet needs dusting inside. Every spring I take everything out of the cabinet and polish the inside with a good wood wax. The glass shelves are washed and shined with vinegar water until they sparkle when the inside light is turned on. So when I look at the cabinet now I can see the dust again, that’s how I know spring is almost here.
I was sitting in the little space I’ve created for myself to read in, having my coffee and gazing at the china inside the cabinet (that’s when I noticed the dust), and my eyes settled on a simple slender white bud vase. The vase was given to my mother while she was in the hospital delivering me. My father gave it to her with one beautiful red rose in it. I wondered if I had ever told my daughters this. Then I saw the figurine of the carabiniere, you remember that my grandfather was a carabiniere in Italy. The figurine is very old and from Italy, my cousin got it for me and gave it to me. I saw the black heavy ashtray that my father used to have on his desk at the factory (now filled with hard candy) on the shelf. I looked at the small delicate aperitif-colored glasses that Dad and Mom used to drink crème de menthe in on the holidays.
