New York has always been a magical place to me. Growing up in New Jersey it was only a short drive over the George Washington Bridge. It was a popular destination to experience the glamorous lifestyle and enjoy the sights and sounds of entertainment.
Strolling on Broadway was a literal walk in the life of celebrities and the shows they starred in that made people come from miles around to experience. It was also a famous dating destination for us because the drinking age was only 17. It was called, and still is, "The city that never sleeps.”
