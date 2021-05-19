Just recently, I’ve noticed that our memories are not always the same as the people we shared them with, and I find that odd. Childhood events are remembered so differently with other family members. I might have a memory that I just love to relive only to find out that very same memory makes a cousin sad when remembered.
Our emotions don’t reveal the quality of our living . . . instead, they reveal the quality of our thinking. How we feel isn’t a reflection of what happened, it’s a reflection of how you think about what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.