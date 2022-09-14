When I was a child growing up in New Jersey our summer trips to the shore were wonderful times for both my brother and I. Summers were spent in Boston, Barnegat Bay and Seaside Heights.
In Boston, we played in a magical world filled with Adirondack chairs nestled under crabapple trees and strawberry and blueberry patches to our hearts content. We ran barefoot over the thick green grass above a cobblestone wall where chipmunks lived. Mornings were filled with the smell of Aunt Zoe's pancakes that we couldn't get enough butter on, it seemed. Dinnertime floods my memory of her spaghetti and meatballs made with our family's homemade sauce. All of this is a part of a wonderful childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.