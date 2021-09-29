Have you ever had a melancholy morning? You know, one where you see every need . . . even the needs of the world? You get overwhelmed with thoughts of solutions that can be used until your brain just gives up on running rampant through the thought process. You find yourself rushing forward to help others you see in need only to see that they put a “cap” on your assistance and will only let you do so much. You can do so much more, why won’t they let you? They seem to accept only the slightest gesture you offer them.
Why, it’s human nature, human instinct to help each other so why should it be turned down at times? If someone has the ability to help another, why is it resisted at times?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.