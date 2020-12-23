This Thanksgiving it was not a 20-pound turkey, more like a 13-pounder. It was only my husband and I. The green bean casserole was diminished also, as was the stuffing mix (which I adore). Interestingly enough, there was left over cranberry sauce and that alone should paint the picture for you.
How do you relearn to cook a smaller amount when you are used to cooking for a battalion? I have become a professional napper and a lover of pajamas and sweats, a real fashionista! We decorated the tree in the front yard that has finally grown from a beautiful little thing since we first planted it eight years ago . . . she was less than a foot tall and is now over six feet. At least people walking by can enjoy it.
