Normalcy Bias: “a cognitive bias which leads people to disbelieve or minimize threat warnings.” I just read this and immediately my thoughts were on our current situation in the world. Our nation has a “number of people that underestimate the likelihood of a disaster, when it might affect them, and its potential adverse effects”.
Remember when we used to go on diets? We were always taught to change our lifestyle for lasting results, we tried to do just that but eventually became bored with the regimented rules and change that we needed to eat correct and stay healthy. People who don’t adapt to change believe what they remember as “normal” will return and delay modifying their daily routines or outlook. When we returned to what we called normal, we gained the weight back and more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.