A good friend of mine posted a photo of her lab puppy on Facebook. The puppy’s name is Shiloh, and she was wearing a cone because she had had surgery. Poor little thing was looking so forlorn at the camera as if declaring she was not “a happy camper.” The cone was a bothersome necessity; it was keeping her from touching the stitches and undoing the surgery.
I found it interesting because that morning my reading spoke about things we carry around in our lives that we are not meant to carry . . . leftover hurts or painful memories. The cone, though a good obstacle, kept Shiloh from trying to interfere in her recovery. The trash bag, on the other hand, keeps us from moving on to healing. As a positive, it’s not really needed, it’s just a hindrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.