Balance is everything. Balance in our life and in our bodies. Lately, I've noticed my body didn't get the message. It has become an Olympic event to get my leg through my pant leg without crashing into the dresser. Forget about taking a shower without a crash bar or shower chair. Don't ever close your eyes while standing either and say goodbye to ever playing "Pin the Tail on the Donkey" at your grandchild's birthday party!
My oldest daughter is a yoga instructor and teacher in Phoenix. Her students just adore her. She is very calm and gives wonderful classes. I took one of her classes and really enjoyed myself. She teaches balance in mind and body. During the class I was so relaxed I actually dozed off. She was stunned as she gently nudged me awake during the class. "Did I snore" I asked in a whisper? "No mother, but I may never put you in my class again!” I found out the first rule of yoga is: Never fall asleep, it's for relaxation not to go comatose with. I just didn't get that memo, I'm afraid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.