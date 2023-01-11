I just read a story about a little boy. He was playing on a pier and suddenly fell into the water. There was a soldier nearby and he saw him fall. The soldier ran as fast as he could, dove into the water and pulled the little boy up to the surface.
Once he got them back on land, he took the little boy home to his parents. He was so thankful to have saved the child's life.
