When I was little, I used to spend a good part of the summer at my aunt Zoe's house in Boston Massachusetts. I remember those days as the happiest of my childhood.
Mom used to get on the train in Trenton, N.J., with me and my brother Peter. I remember it was still dark outside and Peter and I were in our pajamas. Mom would put us to bed in the Pullman car, it had a drape on it for privacy and mom would sit right outside in a chair reading.
