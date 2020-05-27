During this pandemic I find myself making numerous trips to the fridge to open the door and look inside expecting the contents to have revolved on each shelf with a different offering. I am amazed at how often I keep doing this same thing over and over and expecting different results. Oh, wait, that’s the definition of insanity!
Just the other day I started laughing when I realized just what I was doing, acting as if I was back in New York with mom and my brother on many of our many jaunts to the city to eat at Horn and Hardarts. Peter and I loved eating at Horn and Hardarts, we could see what we wanted through the glass doors with those gold knobs on them. You put in your coins then lifted the door to take out a sandwich or pie or cole slaw and of course it tasted especially delicious because of the whole manner in which it was served up to you. We always watched for the magical gloved hand that restocked that little door every time.
