It usually happens every year about this time. You get a Christmas card from friends or family with their photo tucked in. Your first thought is, “My, they've aged.” You wonder how come everyone else shows the wear and tear of time while you escape it year after year.
Hilarious, to say the least. You've heard the expression, "Your perception is your deception?” We can look in the mirror and still see that person who had flawless skin, abundant energy, and a svelte figure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.