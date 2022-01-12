Last year, for the first time since we moved to Iowa, I had the sad experience of losing all my beautiful wrens. I had three lovely wren houses hanging below the eaves of the garage in clear view of the bedroom windows. It seems that sparrows took over our little wren families and evicted them in the cruelest way possible. Yes, sparrows, you know, the ones that God has His eye on; “And I know He also watches me”.
I think the Lord may have had sunglasses on those days when the carnage played out in our yard!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.