In my childhood it was the hub of our life. Being called to the table with a commanding voice was never a voice you ignored. The living room was used for company, the kitchen was used for EVERYTHING!
Dinner was conversation time, homework time... with the adults reading the paper or doing crossword puzzles while dinner simmered on the stove. We ate, we lingered over dessert and espresso. Dinner was five o'clock sharp. I remember grating cheese, preparing fresh green beans, and mixing the meatballs for the Sunday sauce at that table.
