I tend to record quotes that I come across in my readings and when I am doing research. I write them down in journals so that I don’t forget them. Some have the source, and some are simply sourced from an online dissertation or editorial piece in a magazine or newspaper.
The other day, while spring cleaning drawers, I came across an old journal. Just like that, I sat down to read it, completely forgetting why I was in that drawer in the first place. I want to share with you a few. They made my day, and I thought their insight might make a difference for others. Some have the source, some do not. Either way, they are very thought provoking.
