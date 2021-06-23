The other day I was walking into the hospital to an appointment when I noticed an elderly gentleman trying to navigate four steps down to the floor with his walker. He was small and frail looking and was trying desperately to get the walker down with him. I immediately walked over to him and steadied the walker while also taking his arm and we got down successfully and safely. For some reason my balance and my back surgery limitations were completely not evident. Wonder where that miracle came from!
After the appointment, we went to do some local shopping. While hubby looked for the restroom, I went to get a cart. There in front of me was another small frail elderly woman who could not for the life of her unhook a cart. I immediately leaned over and unhooked one for her, she thanked me and then sanitized it down. Usually trying to unhook shopping carts is like trying to bathe a cat, it just doesn’t go smoothly. Wow, another miracle?
